Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany Humane Society helps rescue over 10 animals from horrific conditions

Albany Humane Society officials said eight flea-infested cats, eight malnourished dogs and two...
Albany Humane Society officials said eight flea-infested cats, eight malnourished dogs and two bunnies were rescued.(Source: Albany Humane Society)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization helped rescue and place animal living in horrible conditions which led to the arrest of a 60-year-old woman.

The Albany Humane Society, along with the Atlanta Humane Society and Blakely Animal Control, said it helped rescue 18 animals from “horrific conditions.” Tammy Patterson was charged on April 14 with eight charges of cruelty to animals in connection to the incident.

Humane Society officials said eight flea-infested cats, eight malnourished dogs and two bunnies were rescued on April 18.

“The dogs were chained tightly outside in the yard, with no shelter, food or water. For what must’ve been days due to their physical state. The eight cats were kept in horrific conditions inside the home, along with one terrified dog locked in a closet,” Albany Humane Society officials said in a release.

The Albany Humane Society has since found placement for all 18 animals with a partner rescue group. The Humane Society is also collecting donations to help the neglected animals.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.
South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
The Tifton detective was allegedly offered the illegal services on Thursday.
Tifton PD: Spa employees arrested for offering sex acts for money to undercover detective
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season

Latest News

Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
New Thomasville wing restaurant to host grand opening
WALB
Dawson to host first annual spring festival and car show
As in most cities, there are challenges. One in four people in Albany lives in poverty. And...
Is Albany safe? The truth about crime in Albany.
SAT test
Georgia won’t demand tests to enter 23 of 26 public colleges