Albany Humane Society helps rescue over 10 animals from horrific conditions

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization helped rescue and place animal living in horrible conditions which led to the arrest of a 60-year-old woman.

The Albany Humane Society, along with the Atlanta Humane Society and Blakely Animal Control, said it helped rescue 18 animals from “horrific conditions.” Tammy Patterson was charged on April 14 with eight charges of cruelty to animals in connection to the incident.

Humane Society officials said eight flea-infested cats, eight malnourished dogs and two bunnies were rescued on April 18.

“The dogs were chained tightly outside in the yard, with no shelter, food or water. For what must’ve been days due to their physical state. The eight cats were kept in horrific conditions inside the home, along with one terrified dog locked in a closet,” Albany Humane Society officials said in a release.

The Albany Humane Society has since found placement for all 18 animals with a partner rescue group. The Humane Society is also collecting donations to help the neglected animals.

