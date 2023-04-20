What you need to know about fighting RedSpeed camera citations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Speed trap or money grab? Opinions vary on the RedSpeed cameras in Albany school zones.

In two years, more than 118,000 tickets have been issued, generating fines of more than $4 million. All those tickets have created a backlog in Municipal Court.

Last year the municipal court saw over 900 RedSpeed camera cases.

“This year, I’m sure we’re on track to surpass that. probably double it,” said Barry Brooks, director of municipal court.

Redspeed camera court is only scheduled for the first two Thursdays of each month.

“It’s not like I get a ticket today and I’m on the docket for next month. We’re still maybe a month, two months out before somebody can come in and dispute it,” he said.

There have also been complaints about people not receiving court notices. That’s something Brooks said the RedSpeed Camera company handles itself. He said he’s brought these concerns to the company and can promise this to those concerned.

“They will get their opportunity to come before a civil hearing. I just can’t make any guarantees of the timing,” he said.

Regardless of that timing, you can be faced with a car registration hold if they don’t dispute the speeding ticket.

Some people who contested their ticket in court had the same concerns.

“I wasn’t able to see the flashing light or even the posted speed limit at that time,” One man said.

But the cameras aren’t just operating during school hours or when the flashing lights are on. They operate an hour before the posted school time and an hour after school is over. That’s according to state law.

“These citations went out correct. It’s just a matter of the person understanding that it applies through that entire school day,” Brooks said.

The average school zone time will end anywhere between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The latest school zone time is at 4:30 p.m. near Monroe High School which has a later release time. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the cameras are never on when school is not in session.

“If anyone says they got a violation at night time or they got a violation during the weekend, we ask that you bring us that citation to show us the proof that it was recorded because it doesn’t even record violations during times outside the school zone times,” Michael Persley, Albany police Chief, said.

Back in RedSpeed Camera Court, first-time offenders received a warning. Brooks said he encourages anyone to come to court so they can evaluate the human factor of the citation.

“It’s best to go ahead and take care of it as early in (the) process as possible but at some point, you’re going to have to take care of it,” Brooks said.

