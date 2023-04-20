Ask the Expert
Unsettled weather weather kicks off the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring warmth with plenty of sunshine continues SGA’s dry stretch. Temperatures are in the mid 80s about 5° above average. Tonight, clear and not as cool as lows drop into the upper 50s.

High pressure dominates one more day before sliding away which allow for increasing clouds tomorrow. Still dry and warm as highs rise into the mid 80s.

Rain returns early Saturday as a weak cold front slides east. Scattered showers for some while most remain dry. Expect low rainfall amounts around 0.10-0.25″. Cold front quickly passes with clearing late afternoon into early evening. Look for abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm upper 70s low 80s on Sunday.

Dry Monday with a sun/cloud mix and highs upper 70s. Wetter weather returns with scattered showers and t’storms late Tuesday through early Thursday. This round of rain forecast to bring 1-2″.

