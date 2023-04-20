Ask the Expert
Tifton PD: Spa employees arrested for offering sex acts for money to undercover detective

Police said they received several complaints
The Tifton detective was allegedly offered the illegal services on Thursday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Tifton residents have been arrested after they reportedly offered sex services to clients of a spa, per a release from the City of Tifton.

Chen Rae Lee, 67, and In Suk Ma, 64, were arrested and charged with masturbation for hire.

Officials said police received complaints from customers of the New Lucky Spa where Lee and Ma were allegedly offering massages, along with sexual acts for money.

On Thursday, while Tifton police were performing an undercover operation on the spa, an unnamed employee offered sex acts for money, according to the release.

If anyone has additional information on this investigation, you are asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132. Anonymous tips can also be made at (229) 391-3991.

