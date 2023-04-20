State commission hopes to grow Georgia’s citrus industry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If we think of oranges or grapefruits, we probably expect them to come from Florida. But more and more of them come from Georgia.

A new commission in Georgia aims to help citrus growers expand their crop and their market.

One citrus grower said, if done right, this could put Georgia citrus in markets around the country.

This week, Governor Brian Kemp signed into law the creation of a commodity commission for citrus fruit. Georgia’s Department of Agriculture will help the state’s citrus crop through education, research, and marketing.

Growers anticipate the funding coming from fees they’ll pay in, based on their production.

“It opens the door, whether it’s a penny per bag, a penny per pound, or 50 cents per box. Those are the kind of decisions that will be coming down the pipeline,” citrus grower, Bill Renz said.

He says the number of farms and acres of citrus in the state has exploded in just the last few years and a collaborative effort from growers and the state could help it expand nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.