South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash

By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
REBECCA, Ga. (WALB) - Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.

“He fought hard, he had a big impact on so many just not from his hometown or school, but all over. Please pray for the family and friends,” family members wrote on Facebook.

Just two weeks ago, a welcome home parade was held for Griffin. He spent eight months in the hospital fighting for his life.

Griffin’s life took a turn when his skull detached from his spine in a car wreck last August. He was on his way to a school football game.

‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident

Griffin’s guardians at the time of the parade said they thanked the community for lifting him up in their prayers and for helping their family during that time.

