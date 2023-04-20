Albany organization hosts Farm Field Day to highlight small, minority farms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgia farmers attended a Farm Field Day on Thursday, providing help to advance minority farmers.

“Several times during the year, we try to put on educational workshops that will really help farmers; especially small farmers and Black farmers too with trying to access programs through USDA,” Shirley Sherrod, director for the Sherrod Institute, said.

This is something Shirley Sherrod has been passionate about for almost 60 years.

The Sherrod Institute partners with organizations like the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to combat issues minority farmers may face.

Dewayne Goldman is a senior Racial Justice and Equity advisor with the United States Department of Agriculture.

“One generation gets to build on the successes of the prior generations. But if you missed opportunities to fully participate in our programs and our services, then you have to deal with what we now call the cumulative impact of discrimination,” Goldman said. “Being left behind in infrastructure and resources and even expectations as to what this can be.”

Some of the initiatives on the USDA’s list include looking at “climate-smart” practices to deal with climate change.

“I also was able to see some conservation practices on the ground,” Goldman said. “Strips in the pecan orchards, different kinds of rotation, different kinds of vegetable production that would be very beneficial. The other thing that I heard a lot about and saw some of was just opportunities from value-added producer grants. Being able to compete and participate more in local markets, locally grown food from nutrition distribution systems.”

