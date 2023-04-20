Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
A parent is alleging her son have experienced discrimination at Cook High School.
Concerned parents speak out about possible Cook High School discrimination
The allegations, the sheriff’s office said, were made against the First Baptist Child...
Child abuse allegations under investigation at Cordele church daycare
Photo of Bobby Spires
‘We seen him every day; now we don’t and it hurts’: Family seeks answers after the disappearance and murder of a Tifton man
The suspects were caught on Ring camera footage attempting to break into the cars.
APD needs help identifying possible entering auto suspects

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
LIVE: Biden speaks at leaders' forum on climate
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket