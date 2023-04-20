Protestor Manuel Teran had at least ‘57 gunshot wounds,’ family responds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The autopsy report on the death of a protestor at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been released, according to DeKalb County Medical Examiner officials.

The autopsy of Manuel Teran has been released revealing that Teran had at least 57 gunshot wounds.

Atlanta News First obtained a copy of the report from the family attorney of Teran.

“We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body,” said Manuel Paez Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran. While the autopsy report provides additional information, it does not bring the family closer to the answers they seek.”

A previous private autopsy report released in February said that Teran was shot “at least 13 times.”

“We cannot even begin to determine what happened on the morning of January 18 until the GBI releases its investigation,” says family attorney Brian Spears.

Teran was killed at the site, which critics call “Cop City,” when Georgia State Patrol Troopers were clearing the site on Jan. 18.

The future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months. Critics and protesters claim the southwest Atlanta location of the so-called “Cop City” will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

Supporters of the Stop Cop City movement allege the person shot by law enforcement was a protestor.

The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Activists and protesters say they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.

