Phoebe stresses importance of organ donations

Phoebe Putney Health System is stressing the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations.
Phoebe Putney Health System is stressing the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations.(WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Donate Life America has marked April as National Donate Life Month and Phoebe Putney Health System is stressing the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations.

Donate Life Georgia said more than 5,000 Georgians are currently in need of organ donations whereas 17 Americans die while waiting for that donation.

“Life is so precious. At Phoebe, we are committed to compassionately caring for patients and families during end-of-life situations. And when organ donation may be possible we guide families through the process if their loved one has made a decision to save the lives of others through organ donation,” said Deb Angerami, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO.

Many organ donations become an option after an incident results in brain death. Phoebe officials said the protocol is for hospitals to contact local organ recovery organizations when a person has died so organ donation can be considered.

A total of 28 organs were donated by 10 Phoebe patients in 2022. There was an increase of 15 tissue donors over the previous year. One tissue donation can administer to 75 patients.

Donate Life advises you to register your decision with the National Donate Life Registry, even if you can easily sign up to be an organ donor when you renew your driver’s license.

