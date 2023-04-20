Ask the Expert
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

