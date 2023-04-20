Man wanted on several warrants in Sumter, Dougherty counties
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a man with active warrants in Sumter County and Dougherty County.
Law enforcement said Corey Davonte Deriso is considered armed and dangerous.
Deriso has been named a person of interest in connection to a recent incident that occurred in Sumter County on April 19.
Since the incident, Deriso has received the following pending charges upon arrest:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
- Felony fleeing and eluding
- Felony damage to property
- Tampering with evidence
If the public has additional information about Deriso’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call (229)-815-6721.
