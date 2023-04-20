Man wanted on several warrants in Sumter, Dougherty counties

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a man with active warrants in Sumter County and Dougherty County.

Law enforcement said Corey Davonte Deriso is considered armed and dangerous.

Deriso has been named a person of interest in connection to a recent incident that occurred in Sumter County on April 19.

Since the incident, Deriso has received the following pending charges upon arrest:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

Felony fleeing and eluding

Felony damage to property

Tampering with evidence

If the public has additional information about Deriso’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call (229)-815-6721.

