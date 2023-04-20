Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man wanted on several warrants in Sumter, Dougherty counties

Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted in Dougherty County and Sumter County.
Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted in Dougherty County and Sumter County.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a man with active warrants in Sumter County and Dougherty County.

Law enforcement said Corey Davonte Deriso is considered armed and dangerous.

Deriso has been named a person of interest in connection to a recent incident that occurred in Sumter County on April 19.

Since the incident, Deriso has received the following pending charges upon arrest:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
  • Felony fleeing and eluding
  • Felony damage to property
  • Tampering with evidence

If the public has additional information about Deriso’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call (229)-815-6721.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
A parent is alleging her son have experienced discrimination at Cook High School.
Concerned parents speak out about possible Cook High School discrimination
The allegations, the sheriff’s office said, were made against the First Baptist Child...
Child abuse allegations under investigation at Cordele church daycare
Photo of Bobby Spires
‘We seen him every day; now we don’t and it hurts’: Family seeks answers after the disappearance and murder of a Tifton man
The suspects were caught on Ring camera footage attempting to break into the cars.
APD needs help identifying possible entering auto suspects

Latest News

Sign displayed at the Farm Field Day event.
South Ga. farmers participate in Farm Field Day in Albany
Phoebe Putney Health System is stressing the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations.
Phoebe stresses importance of organ donations
Xavier White is described as 5'5 and 110 pounds.
Cordele police looking for aggravated assault suspect
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season