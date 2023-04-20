Ask the Expert
Man sentenced in Mitchell Co. shooting death case

Tacory Jondemaro Jenkins was reportedly charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated...
Tacory Jondemaro Jenkins was reportedly charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, a man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a September 2021 shooting death in Mitchell County.

According to the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office, Tacory Jondemaro Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison plus five years in a state penal system on Wednesday. Jenkins was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting death of Javahres Green.

Jury selection for the trial began on Tuesday.

According to the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Camilla on the evening of Sept. 21, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly made contact with Jenkins’ ex-girlfriend. She stated that she was awakened by several gunshots in her home. Jenkins reportedly broke into her locked home and shot Green, who was asleep.

“The District Attorney’s Office wants to thank all of these law enforcement officers participating in this investigation for their quick and diligent efforts in apprehending the Defendant and bringing him to justice. We hope that the resolution of this case will bring some sense of peace to those witnessing this unnecessary murder and to the family of Mr. Green,” District Attorney Michael Bankston said.

