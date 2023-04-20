Is Albany safe? The truth about crime in Albany.

As in most cities, there are challenges. One in four people in Albany lives in poverty. And...
As in most cities, there are challenges. One in four people in Albany lives in poverty. And poverty typically goes hand in hand with crime. But that doesn’t necessarily answer the question: Is Albany safe?(Source: WALB)
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Is Albany a safe place to live?

It’s a question even WALB News 10 gets when recruiting journalists. Every major employer in town has to answer that same question. Is the answer perception or reality?

First-time visitors are often struck by the same things. Just about everything you need is here — and there are beautiful places to visit.

WALB News 10′s Heidi Paxson asked Albany Police Chief Michael Persley what he thinks the truth about crime in Albany is.

“You know, I believe there’s a misrepresentation, and is a lot to do with the perception. And, honestly, perception to a lot of people perception is reality,” Persley said.

But, perception is not reality.

WALB News 10 focused on the facts. WALB asked Persley for five years worth of crime stats — the number of thefts, robberies, rapes, assaults, and homicides. There were plenty of surprises. One being that property crimes are the most common offenses.

Persley said poverty does go hand in hand with property crimes. From January to March of this year, there were already more than 1,000 crime incidents.

WALB News 10′s full investigative piece on safety in Albany airs on WALB News 10 at 6 and 11 p.m. on Thursday.

