Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The season is changing and it is the peak season for snakes, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Daniel Sollenberger, the herpetologist for the DNR, often receives questions regarding the nature of species and how to react when one comes in contact with one. His first observation is to determine whether the snake is of a venomous species.

“While at least one of the state’s venomous snake species could be found in each county in the state, seldom are they the most common snakes encountered,” Sollenberger said.

However, Sollenberger still provides Georgians with the proper precautions to take:

Do not attempt to handle the snake. Give it the space it needs.

Remember that snakes are predators that feed on small mammals, amphibians, insects and even other snakes. There is no need to fear non-venomous snakes. Also, Georgia’s native non-venomous species are protected by state law, and one – the eastern indigo – is federally protected.

If a clearly identified venomous snake is in an area where it represents a danger to people or pets, consult the Georgia DNR for a list of private wildlife removal specialists. Most bites occur when a snake is cornered or captured and defending itself.

Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one which is the copperhead, thrives in suburban areas, where many Georgians live.

