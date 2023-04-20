Ask the Expert
Cordele police looking for aggravated assault suspect

Xavier White is described as 5'5 and 110 pounds.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is looking for an aggravated assault suspect in connection to a shooting incident on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Westtown Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one male victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers on the scene rendered emergency first aid until EMS could arrive and take over.

The victim is currently in Navicent Health in Macon and is in critical but stable condition.

The victim and witnesses on the scene identified the shooter as Xavier White, 22.

According to police, White entered a residence and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in a gray passenger car. A second person was reportedly seen in the vehicle with White but they have not been identified at the time.

Police said White currently has two warrants for aggravated assault with more charges pending.

White stands at 5′5 and weighs about 110 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, 911 or the nearest Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

