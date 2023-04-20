Bulldogs Randall chooses HBCU

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Jeray Randall Jr. of the Thomasville Bulldogs made a statement on Wednesday. It was a day to celebrate the senior guard as he signed his letter of intent to play at Oakwood University. A small group of family, friends, teammates and supporters showed up to congratulate Randall’s on his accomplishment. He averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds adding two steals per game his final season with the Bulldogs. Playing at an HBCU means a lot to him and his family. Oakwood just felt like the right fit.

“I like their campus the way they carry themselves and the way that when you come there you’re automatically family,” Randall said.

Thomasville head basketball coach Kiel Angry believes the Ambassadors are getting a well rounded player saying,

“As a player that’s going to give you everything on the court, you got a leader and also one thing I like about him, he knows how to finish around the rim, that’s what I love about Jeray.”

One of the biggest reasons for Randall’s success is his family. They hold him to a high standard and push him to be the best he can. He’s happy to make them proud.

“Basketball just been my love ever since I was little, that’s the main sport I played ever since I grew up. The first thing that touched my hand was a basketball. Oh it means a lot man, excited...to see them happy makes me happy so I’m a do whatever it takes to make them happy,” Randall said.

It’s been a great year for the Bulldogs program sending kids to the next level is something that they focus on. It’s about much more than the sport they play. It’s a foundation to a more successful path in life.

Angry said, “we try to get kids to go follow their education you know, and the main thing about it is it’s not what school you go to or what not because, as long as a kid gets to go somewhere four years for free that’s the main thing about it...you get to come out of college not owing anything.”

