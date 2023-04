BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Decatur County Jail inmate has escaped, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Cole Mills was last seen wearing shorts with graffiti print, no shoes and no socks.

If you see him or have information on his location, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 400-8027.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.