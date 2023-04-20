Ashburn police looking for suspects in 2 shootings

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in two separate shooting incidents over the weekend at a Shell gas station and a nightclub.

According to a Facebook post by The Wiregrass Farmer, there was a shooting at a Shell gas station near Exit 82 and the Pink Panther nightclub. The shooting at the gas station happened on Saturday.

The post said the gas station does not have good cameras but officers were able to get the tag off of the two cars involved. One car is from Turner County and the other car is from outside the county.

According to the post, the car from Turner County was located. The driver during the shooting was not the owner of the vehicle.

Four shell casings were reportedly found on the ground and five to six shots were believed to be fired.

According to the Facebook post, shots were also fired at the Pink Panther. It is unknown if the suspected shooter was the same one from the gas station.

Gene Grimes, the owner of the Pink Panther, reportedly shut down the nightclub and directed people to leave the parking lot.

According to the post, Chief Richard Purvis wants to install cameras that can also detect gunshots in places with high crime.

“People need to realize that when you fire that weapon, how many people you put in danger. You do not know where that bullet will land,” Chief Richard Purvis told the Wiregrass Farmer said. “We take that seriously. We will find out who is responsible and we will charge them with what we can.”

