APD requesting public’s help identifying car break-in suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help locating the suspects in a car break-in incident on April 13.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of W Broad Avenue.

The video shows two suspects throwing bricks at the camera and then entering the car. One suspect is wearing a shiny black hoodie and the other is in an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

