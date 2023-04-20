APD needs help identifying ATM theft suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects in connection to a theft at an ATM.

According to officials, the theft occurred at the AB&T National Bank ATM at 241 Pine Ave.

The suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money out of the machine.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

