Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD needs help identifying ATM theft suspects

The theft reportedly happened at the AB&T National Bank ATM on Pine Avenue.
The theft reportedly happened at the AB&T National Bank ATM on Pine Avenue.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects in connection to a theft at an ATM.

According to officials, the theft occurred at the AB&T National Bank ATM at 241 Pine Ave.

The suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money out of the machine.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
A parent is alleging her son have experienced discrimination at Cook High School.
Concerned parents speak out about possible Cook High School discrimination
The allegations, the sheriff’s office said, were made against the First Baptist Child...
Child abuse allegations under investigation at Cordele church daycare
Photo of Bobby Spires
‘We seen him every day; now we don’t and it hurts’: Family seeks answers after the disappearance and murder of a Tifton man
The suspects were caught on Ring camera footage attempting to break into the cars.
APD needs help identifying possible entering auto suspects

Latest News

WALB
Albany-area YMCA is experiencing lifeguard shortage
The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
Jacob Mills escaped from Decatur County Jail and is back in custody.
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody
The Ashburn Police Department is looking for the suspects in a shooting incident at a Shell gas...
Ashburn police looking for suspects in 2 shootings