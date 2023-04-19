Weekend cold front ends our sunny, warm weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another near perfect spring day albeit warmer and a tad humid. High pressure parked across the region is keeping us quiet and dry. Tonight clear and seasonably cool with lows mid 50s. Tomorrow a carbon copy of today with wall-to-wall sunshine and warm mid-upper 80s.

This extended stretch of warm dry weather comes to an end Friday. Watch for increasing clouds through the evening with rain moving in after midnight. As a weakening cold front slides east scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms push into SGA early Saturday into the afternoon. Forecast models have backed off on the rainfall and amounts of under 0.25″″.

Behind the front a north wind ushers in drier and cooler air. Temperatures drop about 5-10° below average with highs in the 70s while lows hold near average mid 50s.

Early week dry and warming followed by the next round of rain Wednesday through Friday.

