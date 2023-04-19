“We seen him every day. Now we don’t and it hurts”: Family seeks answers after the disappearance and murder of a Tifton man

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A three-day manhunt through Tifton and parts of South Georgia turned into a murder investigation for the Spire’s family.

Bobby Spires, 67, a man living with dementia, went missing on March 2, and then later found dead in Tift County. According to authorities, the cause of his death is still unknown.

Michael Jermaine Dixon Jr. is being charged with felony murder, robbery and exploitation of an elderly person in the death of Spires. On the night he went missing, Ryan Spires, Bobby’s son, told WALB his dad was headed to pick up his girlfriend. He never returned.

“I believe he was set up some kind of way, I don’t have any evidence to support that but that is my theory on it. When he dropped her off, she was supposed to be in one place and wasn’t there. So, he kept going back over there, and that last time he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Ryan said.

Spires’ body was found in a ditch behind Greenwood Cemetery. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, that is where Bobby’s truck was located as well, about a mile down from his body. On the missing report, the truck was described to be a white Chevy pickup, with a noticeable sticker on the toolbox. When the truck was found, Kenny Anderson, Bobby’s friend, said the identifying mark was gone.

“The whole thing is somebody took advantage of his age and his kindness. I just hope if there is anybody else involved in this that they can be charged and prosecuted.” Anderson says.

While the cause of his death is still unknown, the family described Bobby as a man of good character. He leaves behind his son, close friends and family.

“We seen him every day and now we don’t, and it hurts. It’s like it’s a hole there because us living out there where we live now, it’s like Bobby was a part of that.”

The Spires family still has questions that they want answered. One being, the cause of Bobby death and if other individuals were involved, But, according to the GBI, this is still an ongoing investigation.

