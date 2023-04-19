Ask the Expert
‘We love that belly’: 40-pound cat finds forever home after gaining online audience

Patches, a 40-pound cat, has found his forever home, according to an animal shelter in Virginia.
Patches, a 40-pound cat, has found his forever home, according to an animal shelter in Virginia.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Richmond, Va. (Gray News) - A cat weighing more than 40 pounds has been adopted after gaining attention online in just a few hours.

Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a photo on Wednesday morning of a cat named Patches.

According to the shelter team, he weighed 40.3 pounds but is on a regulated diet and exercise plan.

“We love that belly. Meet Patches, the largest cat anyone has ever seen,” the team shared online.

Staff said he was neutered, tested, chipped and ready to find a forever home.

A few hours later, the team shared that Patches was indeed adopted.

The initial animal care post has since been shared more than 1,200 times.

The team said anyone who did adopt Patches must be committed to getting him down to a safe and healthy weight.

Guinness World Records gave a 10-year-old cat named Himmy the record for being the “fattest cat” back in 1986. He weighed 46 pounds and 15 ounces.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

