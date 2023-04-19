Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop

Police in South Carolina pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music played on spoons, a saw, and a guitar.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (CNN) – Officers in South Carolina experienced anything but a typical traffic stop on Sunday.

Police pulled a man over in Pickens, located in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The North Carolina man then serenaded the officers.

First, he played the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, followed by a guitar.

The officers said they enjoyed the traffic stop concert.

The man left without getting a ticket from police, which was music to his ears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Willis was hit head-on by a distracted drive, causing her car to flip over.
‘I can’t get the picture of that bumper out of my head’: Thomasville Distracted Driving victim speaks out
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GBI: Man charged with murder in connection to Dawson shooting death
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.
Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home
Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany
Some solutions the school system is considering are adding metal detectors and increased...
Lee Co. mom of 12-year-old drug-laced vape victim speaks out; school system brainstorms preventions

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in...
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death