Smooth sailing until the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than a few high clouds, wall-to-wall sunshine, a light breeze and pleasantly warm upper 70s low 80s for another delightful spring day on Tuesday. Tonight, clear and not as cool as lows drop to average low to mid 50s.

With high pressure in control dry conditions prevail with a warming trend through Friday. Highs rise into the mid-upper 80s while lows bottom out in the low to upper 50s. Still dry as clouds gradually return Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in early Saturday through the afternoon. The front quickly slides east which pushes rain out by early evening. Behind the front a northerly wind ushers in drier and much cooler air. Sunny and a bit chilly Sunday and Monday with temperatures about 5-10° below average. Highs drop into the upper 60s low 70s and lows into the 40s.

Early week sunny and cool ahead of the next weather maker. Warming and wetter Wednesday through the end of the week.

