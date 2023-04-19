Ask the Expert
Senior USDA advisor to host 2023 Farm Field Day

The 2023 Farm Field Day will be held on April 20 at 8 a.m. at the main campus at Cypress Pond.
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The top advisor to the United States Department of Agriculture will give local farmers instructions on how to break down racial barriers, eradicate prejudice and make sure the USDA employs people who represent all of America.

Dr. Dewayne Goldmon will be traveling from Washington to Albany next month to speak at The Sherrod Institute’s Farm Field Day in May.

“We’re delighted that Dr. Goldmon will be coming to talk with our farmers, fielding their questions and concerns,” Sherrod Institute CEO Shirley Miller Sherrod said. “What Dr. Goldmon has to say will resonate with our core constituency, especially since like most of them, he’s Black and comes to farming honestly.”

This is a free event however registration is advised to the public.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

