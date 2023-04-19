Senior USDA advisor to host 2023 Farm Field Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The top advisor to the United States Department of Agriculture will give local farmers instructions on how to break down racial barriers, eradicate prejudice and make sure the USDA employs people who represent all of America.

Dr. Dewayne Goldmon will be traveling from Washington to Albany next month to speak at The Sherrod Institute’s Farm Field Day in May.

“We’re delighted that Dr. Goldmon will be coming to talk with our farmers, fielding their questions and concerns,” Sherrod Institute CEO Shirley Miller Sherrod said. “What Dr. Goldmon has to say will resonate with our core constituency, especially since like most of them, he’s Black and comes to farming honestly.”

The 2023 Farm Field Day will be held on April 20 at 8 a.m. at the main campus at Cypress Pond at 801 Old Pretoria Road.

This is a free event however registration is advised to the public.

