Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A bus driver working for the Dougherty County School System is recovering after being assaulted by three students, according to an official with the school system.

The reported incident happened on Wednesday afternoon while the bus and driver were at the transfer center.

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene.

All three students have been suspended pending a tribunal hearing and will face charges of simple battery and disruption of a school bus, per the school system. Other charges are currently pending.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is currently unknown.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

