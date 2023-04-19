Ask the Expert
Man facing slew of charges after over 30 stolen firearms recovered

By WALB News Team and Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office recovered 31 stolen firearms and a man is facing over 60 charges in connection to those stolen firearms.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Mid South Special Response Team and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives worked together to issue a search warrant in the 2200 block of Sheppard Drive.

Rontavious Jackson, 32, was arrested and charged with 31 counts of theft by receiving stolen property, 32 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office partnered together in the investigation after an initial report of a commercial burglary at Howard`s Pawn and Jewelry on April 5 occurred.

“I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our local and federal partners,” Billy Hancock, Crisp County sheriff, said.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

