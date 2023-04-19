East Brooks Volunteer Fire Dept. receives cease-and-desist order from county administration

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Brooks County Administration has officially ordered The East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department to stop responding to emergencies on behalf of Brooks County.

A Brooks County cease and desist letter has ordered volunteer firefighters in East Brooks County to stop responding to all emergency calls.

The East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department has been servicing Brooks County for over 40 years and as of December 2022, the Brooks County Administration has served them with a cease-and-desist order, stopping them from responding to all emergency calls.

It all started back in 1979, with a special election in a call. A document obtained shows that residents in Brooks County agreed to pay taxes to construct and maintain fire protection facilities. Now, the cease-and-desist order has prohibited the volunteer department from serving the community as originally designed.

East Brooks Fire Chief Wesley Lyles said the reduction to one vehicle has limited the volunteers to waiting on another truck to come from miles away to help.

“We went from six trucks with 10,000 gallons of water sitting ready to respond with our tankers and pumpers and storage tanks and different things like that,” Lyles said. “They would no longer dispatch us, and we are no longer allowed to respond to calls within the Briggs District, and the county purchased the house down from here and placed a fire truck there and they said they’ll be covering our area now and no longer paging us out.”

The East Brooks Fire Department started with 17 volunteers and that number has decreased to 12 active members who are still keeping up with volunteer training.

“We still meet and do our training. We basically had to go and get our insurance and all our policies and things like that to remain compliant as a fire department. We just are not paged out to any calls to respond to any calls.” Lyles said.

Lyles adds how stressful it is when there’s an actual emergency.

“We know we don’t have a water supply so that’s why we have multiple tankers, and our engines has 2,000 gallons of water and our tanker has 25, and we have a dump tank which we can dump water in and relay water, cause’ our closest water supply is going back to the city of Valdosta which is six miles,” Lyles said.

Some residents in Brooks County are frustrated and say the citizens should be the ones to vote the fire department out.

“We as a community and citizens of that district voted to have 1% of the meal go to that East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department to protect us and our community. In 2014, they decided that they no longer wanted to do that. And they have not supported that fire department since 2014. Those guys have been donating their time and they’ve been living off their savings,” Krista Spangler, a resident of Brooks County, said.

In light of this order, volunteer firefighters say they just want to serve their community.

“We’re still here, we’re just not able to respond to emergencies as we want to. But hopefully, something can be worked out soon through the county to allow us to provide the level of coverage that we did before,” Lyles said.

WALB will continue to reach out to the Brooks County Board of Commissioners and will give updates as soon as we can get more information.

