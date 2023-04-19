Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. commissioners approve new morgue project

Coroner Fowler's office.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County morgue is scheduled to be completed by next year.

The new morgue was approved by Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday.

Dougherty County coroner, Michael Fowler will be relocating out of the courthouse and into a stand-alone building that will serve as both his office and the morgue.

“The new location is going to be off of Newman Road and in between Habersham. Between EMS and public works,” Coroner Fowler said. “We hope that before the end of the year, we’ll be able to put a shovel in the dirt. But they got to go through finalizing the planning of the building and getting all that in order.”

The County set aside $400,000 in sales tax funds for this project.

A new morgue could potentially help to alleviate some of the stress off of Phoebe North.

“Many times we’ve held a person’s loved one up to a week before we were able to even send them to the crime lab,” Coroner Fowler said. “And sometimes the cases have to come back. And so we have been stacking cases into the small morgue that we have. But in this location, we’ll be able to put everyone on the tables and not be having to stack someone.”

More space means more room for interns to learn.

“Also, it’s going to be more education too for Albany State University and also the technical school,”
Coroner Fowler said. “The nursing program we got coming here so they’ll be able to come to see something they don’t actually see in the hospital. So, I think it’ll be a win. I think we have six interns now. And they rotate periodically. But we’ll have more room for them to do work, to see more.”

If people are interested in doing an internship with the Coroner, Fowler said they should reach out to him directly.

