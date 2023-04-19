Colquitt Co. man, a former Ga. fire marshal, passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Georgia fire marshal and Colquitt County man died on Monday evening.

A post on the Southwest Georgia Fire Chief’s Association Facebook page said Chris Wainwright dedicated his life to helping others.

“He was a very humble, compassionate, caring man, who loved his family dearly and was always willing to help others,” an obituary for Wainwright states.

According to the Facebook post, Wainwright recently obtained his fire marshal certification.

