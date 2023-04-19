Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Colquitt Co. man, a former Ga. fire marshal, passes away

Chris Wainwright recently obtained his fire marshal certification.
Chris Wainwright recently obtained his fire marshal certification.(Source: Southwest Georgia Fire Chief's Association)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Georgia fire marshal and Colquitt County man died on Monday evening.

A post on the Southwest Georgia Fire Chief’s Association Facebook page said Chris Wainwright dedicated his life to helping others.

“He was a very humble, compassionate, caring man, who loved his family dearly and was always willing to help others,” an obituary for Wainwright states.

According to the Facebook post, Wainwright recently obtained his fire marshal certification.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Willis was hit head-on by a distracted drive, causing her car to flip over.
‘I can’t get the picture of that bumper out of my head’: Thomasville Distracted Driving victim speaks out
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GBI: Man charged with murder in connection to Dawson shooting death
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.
Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home
Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany
Some solutions the school system is considering are adding metal detectors and increased...
Lee Co. mom of 12-year-old drug-laced vape victim speaks out; school system brainstorms preventions

Latest News

Gov. Kemp visits South Ga, signs bills expanding farmland
Gov. Kemp visits South Ga, signs bills expanding farmland
According to DFCS, of the 10,000 children in foster care, around 50 to 70 are housed in hotels.
Ga. bill aims to change housing protocols for foster children
WALB
Concerned parents speak out about possible Cook High School discrimination
A parent is alleging her son have experienced discrimination at Cook High School.
Concerned parents speak out about possible Cook High School discrimination