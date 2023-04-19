City of Doerun now offering free space for food trucks

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Folks who live and work in Doerun have said their food choices were limited. Now a new food truck is providing another option for lunch in the small town.

There are two food trucks working there, but not every day of the week, and only for limited hours.

Greta Stephens and Leeann Bennett are new to the food truck business. Throughout the week, they set up their food trucks in South Georgia towns. They own and operate ‘Hen Den’ which offers chicken/grape salads, sandwiches and cakes for their patrons. They change the menu every week and are open to feedback.

Stephens and Bennett are setting up a food truck on Wednesdays in Doerun. The city is allowing them to stay for free at their community park.

“The rental fee is a plus and encourages us to keep coming back,” Bennett said.

Stephens says most of the people buying lunch are from in town. Tim Johns visits family every few months. He says it saves miles on his trip when he visits.

“Their options are great. So you don’t have to travel too far to get other options,” Johns said.

Melonie Saunders teaches at Doerun Elementary School. She appreciates that there is a quick, healthy option rather than food that’s fried.

“When I get back to work or get busy, and as teachers get back to the classroom, it’s nice to have something quick, light. The weather is warming up. And we have some nice chicken salad options,” Saunders said.

This is their second week in Doerun and their sixth week in business. Friends since they were little, Stephens and Bennett both transitioned from the nursing field to the food industry. They said they came to Doerun because they saw a business opportunity and a big need.

“The response has been very good. We’ve actually exceeded our original expectations. It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Bennett said.

Johnsie Handfield, a member of the Downtown Development Authority member, told WALB they are actively looking for more businesses to set up.

“We’re trying to get out there any way we can. Word-of-mouth. Hopefully, it will catch on,” Handfield said.

Handfield says in past years there have been trucks coming to town, but it’s been seasonal. She says the rent-free aspect of it will keep driving trucks to come back. The main customer source now is people in town. Handfield thinks there’s a great opportunity to get cars to stop when traveling on Route 133.

Highway 133 is undergoing expansion. The project will not be complete for another few years. (WALB)

She’s optimistic because the road is widening to more traffic. Handfield says the town is not known for its variety of options, she hopes it will.

“We need to get them to a point where [the buildings are] usable and pleasing to the eye where people can come in, use and have businesses,” Handfield said.

Currently, some in the community believe there aren’t many businesses or reasons to continue to shop. Next up for the town is its annual May Day festival on Saturday, May 6. They will have more than 40 vendors at the event. The DDA took over the event for 2023.

They are still looking for parade participants. Call (229) 782-5444 if you are interested in participating.

