Child abuse allegations under investigation at Cordele church daycare

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating child abuse allegations at a Cordele church daycare, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The allegations, the sheriff’s office said, were made against the First Baptist Child Development Center.

“(The) Crisp County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation because there are CCSO staff members that utilize First Baptist Child Development Center for child care services, and there are also CCSO staff members that are involved with the church the development center is affiliated with,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the nature of the allegations.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the GBI to learn more about the investigation. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.