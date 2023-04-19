APD needs help identifying possible entering auto suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects attempting to enter vehicles on Monday.

According to officials, the suspects attempted to break into vehicles in the 300 block of S. Mock Road.

A Facebook post by APD shows two Ring camera videos of the suspects attempting to break into vehicles. One suspect is in a red hoodie and the other is in a white hoodie.

The second video shows one of the suspects taking down the camera.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspect should contact Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

