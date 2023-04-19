Ask the Expert
APD needs help identifying possible entering auto suspects

The suspects were caught on Ring camera footage attempting to break into the cars.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects attempting to enter vehicles on Monday.

According to officials, the suspects attempted to break into vehicles in the 300 block of S. Mock Road.

A Facebook post by APD shows two Ring camera videos of the suspects attempting to break into vehicles. One suspect is in a red hoodie and the other is in a white hoodie.

The second video shows one of the suspects taking down the camera.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspect should contact Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

