Wild Adventures to host Grammy award-winning artist T.I.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located in Valdosta, the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off I-75.(Source: WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park will be providing guests with live performances presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.

Music group, “Khemistry,” will perform at the Water`s Edge stage from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a performance by T.I. on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Grammy Award Winning Artist T.I. will perform at Wild Adventures on April 29.(Source: Wild Adventures)

If you have a 2023 season pass, the general admission to the concert will be free. The gold and diamond pass holders can purchase reserved concert seats for the price of $5 in advance. However, visitors who do not have a season pass are still able to secure general admission to the concert for the price of $10, and if they would like to reserve they may pay as cheap as $15 along with a parking fee.

Wild Adventures invites families to enjoy live concerts and performances with unlimited visits by purchasing a 2023 season pass, which is currently on sale.

For more information, visit here.

