Trenton Hodges Signs with Central Georgia Tech

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - “This is a big brick in the foundation in building that Rome empire. You know my slogan is Rome wasn’t built in a day and we laid a brick to that,” said Stewart County AD Calvin Thomas.

Trenton Hodges is paving the way for Stewart County athletes. He signed on the dotted line to play Club Football at Central Georgia Technical College. Hodges had to overcome adversity and injuries over his high school career but he was able to overcome it all... and is one step closer to his dreams of playing on the next level becoming a reality.

“It’s an accomplishment because you get to inspire others and help them move forward in life, and tell them that like everything is going to be all right because we all go through trials and tribulations,” said Hodges.

Hodges is the first football player for the Knights to sign to play in college in many years. A big moment for Lumpkin, the community came out to show their support.

“Trenton is a hard worker. He’s authentic. He’s a pure hearted young man who is humble yet confident about who he is as a person. He’s a person who you want your children to be like and he has left an imprint on all the lives of who’s been around him,” says Trent’s pastor Michael Grant.

The Stewart County star’s hard work and dedication went beyond the filed.

After transferring to Stewart County and playing on an 8 man football team. many people counted him out, but now he is going on to play strong safety on the next level. He says this group of people kept him motivated and focused on his dream.

“My family, my support system, the coaching staff because to be honest without them it probably wouldn’t be a Stewart County team.”

