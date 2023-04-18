Ask the Expert
Thomasville police searching for aggravated assault suspect

Jalin Miller is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing...
Jalin Miller is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and attempting to elude officers.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help in finding an aggravated assault suspect.

Jalin Miller is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and attempting to elude officers.

If you have any information on Miller’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-2101 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

