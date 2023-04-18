Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

TCC Football Completes Military Bootcamp

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -”I realized that it didn’t matter how strong any of us were, it’s the weakest link that always holds you back so you have encourage them through every point,” QB Kristopher Wilhem on what he learned at the bootcamp.

The Thomas County Central Football Team is looking to create a player lead team. In the efforts to do so, the yellowjackets brought in Army Sergeant Thomas who took them through what he described as a typical day of basic training.

“My biggest purpose was to stress them out. To see how they can act under stress and lead under stress,” said Sergeant Thomas.

Sergeant Thomas and his team created a military bootcamp. The morning was filled with exercises to challenge the players mentally, emotionally and physically, but the main point of the day was for the yellow jackets to swarm together.

“We’re going to be able to encourage each other and know how to pick each other up more during the game when we’re in a bad situation,” says Wilhem.

The guys were split up into individual teams and the coaches were spread throughout the teams, going through the drills right along with them.

“It shows you who the leaders are. Who’s gonna step up and lead. Who’s gonna be vocal. Who is going to be able to use their voice,” said TCC head coach Justin Rogers.

The battle has just begun for the yellow jackets. Their spring practice will begin in just a couple of weeks and they’re going into the spring carrying this mindset.

“Can’t quit. Got to keep going. Can’t never quit,” said WR Tre’Von Pringle.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega chapter planted three dogwood...
Enhance Our Environment: AKA Sorority Rho Sigma Omega Chapter partners to continue planting legacy of Rosalynn Carter
The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m.
Law enforcement search for man wanted on warrants in Leesburg
The traffic accident was on Highway 280 West near Rockhill.
Car crash injures 7 in Sumter Co.
A shelter in place was advised due to wind conditions after a Georgia plant fire reignited...
Georgia plant fire leads to shelter-in-place order, officials say

Latest News

Trenton Hodges
Trenton Hodges Signs with Central Georgia Tech
Jackson Harris signs with Columbus State
Jackson Harris signs with Columbus State
Jackson Harris signs with Columbus State
Jackson Harris signs with Columbus State
Sports Talk: Saying farewell to Keshawn Ward
Sports Talk: Saying farewell to Keshawn Ward