TCC Football Completes Military Bootcamp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -”I realized that it didn’t matter how strong any of us were, it’s the weakest link that always holds you back so you have encourage them through every point,” QB Kristopher Wilhem on what he learned at the bootcamp.

The Thomas County Central Football Team is looking to create a player lead team. In the efforts to do so, the yellowjackets brought in Army Sergeant Thomas who took them through what he described as a typical day of basic training.

“My biggest purpose was to stress them out. To see how they can act under stress and lead under stress,” said Sergeant Thomas.

Sergeant Thomas and his team created a military bootcamp. The morning was filled with exercises to challenge the players mentally, emotionally and physically, but the main point of the day was for the yellow jackets to swarm together.

“We’re going to be able to encourage each other and know how to pick each other up more during the game when we’re in a bad situation,” says Wilhem.

The guys were split up into individual teams and the coaches were spread throughout the teams, going through the drills right along with them.

“It shows you who the leaders are. Who’s gonna step up and lead. Who’s gonna be vocal. Who is going to be able to use their voice,” said TCC head coach Justin Rogers.

The battle has just begun for the yellow jackets. Their spring practice will begin in just a couple of weeks and they’re going into the spring carrying this mindset.

“Can’t quit. Got to keep going. Can’t never quit,” said WR Tre’Von Pringle.

