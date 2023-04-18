Staying dry and gradually warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of this weekend’s cold front, we’re enjoying beautiful spring weather across #SGA Monday. Very dry with pleasantly mild 70s and wall to wall sunshine this afternoon. Tonight, clear and rather chilly as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s.

Little fanfare through the week with high pressure keeping us dry as temperatures gradually warm-up. Highs rise into the low 80s tomorrow then mid-upper 80s the rest of the week. Also, following lows in the 40s Tuesday, mornings won’t be as chilly with lows in the low-upper 50s low 60s.

High pressure dominates until a cold front slides east late week. For now, rain chances hold off until Saturday into early Sunday. As the front clears much cooler air filters in sending temperatures below average Sunday into the new work week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.