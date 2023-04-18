Ask the Expert
Phoebe Sumter partners with Ga. HEART Contributions to secure new surgical robot

By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia HEART hospital program has made it possible for surgeons at Phoebe Sumter to purchase and begin using a robotic surgical system to perform minimally invasive procedures.

Surgeons will conduct a few or small incisions through a robotic system called a da Vinci surgical system. These new instruments will give doctors a better outcome when operating in surgical areas.

“This is a wonderful new tool for our surgical team,” said Dr. Jeremy Joyner, a bariatric and general surgeon at Phoebe Sumter. “It will allow us to safely and efficiently perform intricate procedures, and we are excited to bring this technology to our patients here in Americus.”

In early May, physicians will begin using the da Vinci system. However, training is already in effect. Weight loss and reflux surgeries will be the first two procedures to test the system, also including hernia, gallbladder and colon surgeries.

Carlyle Walton, Phoebe Sumter’s CEO, said that safety is a priority at Phoebe Sumter. The system will highlight blood flow and bile ducts so that surgeons are receiving accurate blood flow through bowel movement and eliminating additional injuries or surgeries.

In 2017, Phoebe Sumter received more than $5 million due to the rural hospital tax credit from the Georgia HEART contributions. Because of this, they were able to secure new instruments and assist with a cardiac rehabilitation gym.

For more information, click here.

