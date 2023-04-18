Ask the Expert
Murder conviction upheld in Feb. 2016 shooting death

File Photo: Brandon Williams was convicted in 2017 for the February 2016 shooting death of...
File Photo: Brandon Williams was convicted in 2017 for the February 2016 shooting death of Kavozia Walker in Coffee County. Williams was convicted on several charges, including one count of felony murder.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia upheld the conviction of a man convicted in connection to the 2016 shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Brandon Williams was convicted in 2017 for the February 2016 shooting death of Kavozia Walker in Coffee County. Williams was convicted on several charges, including one count of felony murder.

According to court documents, Williams appealed his conviction by claiming there was insufficient evidence, the trial court made a mistake in imposing a life sentence without the possibility of parole without considering a life with parole sentence for murder and the trial court merged the felony murder count into the malice murder count.

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the trial jury’s verdict stating as “long as there is some competent evidence, even if contradicted, to support each fact necessary to make out the State’s case.”

On Williams’ second appeal, the court states “we need not decide whether sentencing (Williams) as a recidivist would have been improper because appellant has not shown he was sentenced as a recidivist.”

Read the Court’s full opinion here.

