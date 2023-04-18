Ask the Expert
Monroe Runner breaks 300m Hurdles Record

By Morgan Jackson
Apr. 18, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In just 2 months time Monroe’s very own Marianna Wright decreased her 300m hurdle time by 3 seconds to break the state record. At the Westover Relay’s, Wright clocked a personal best time of 41.18 seconds.

“I was so shocked of the time I ran. I broke into tears because I was just so happy. I had a goal in mind. I had a time that I wanted to reach. I just knew it was time to go. I prayed before I got on the line and yeah I just did my thing,” said Wright.

As just a sophomore, Wright is now the number one female 300m hurdle runner in Georgia and the 3rd in the country. While she did break the state record, she will have to make that time again at the 3A state track meet to become the official record holder. The star says she knows exactly what she needs to do to bring home that title.

“You know I can always get better but pretty much just do the same thing I did on Saturday. Just stay focused stay ready, stay locked in so I can meet my time.”

