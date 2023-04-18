Lee Co. mom of 12-year-old drug-laced vape victim speaks out; school system brainstorms preventions

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Parents in Lee County are raising concerns about vaping.

In March, a Lee County Middle School student used a vape laced with fentanyl. Now, the student’s mother is bringing her concerns to the Lee County Board of Education.

“Learning begins with feelings students need to feel good and be healthy, We want to make sure they are safe. If we can touch those needs, then that opens the doors for us to be more successful with teaching and learning,” Jason Miller, Lee County Schools superintendent, said.

After speaking with the superintendent of the Lee County School system, he said they are not taking this situation lightly. Some solutions they have considered are adding metal detectors and increased supervision in areas like the bathrooms.

One of the concerns that Jay Houston stated to the board on Monday was a lack of a notice sent out to parents. The concern stems from other incidents within the school system involving laced vaping.

When a situation like this arises the school superintendent, Jason Miller, says there are steps in place such as connecting with local law enforcement to reiterate the children’s safety.

“We have a specific program that we use to try to support them through that and learn about the dangers of it. And we are certainly open to suggestions parents have,” Miller said.

Houston says the school principal also plans to take trips to the DEA’s traveling exhibit “Drugs: Costs & Consequences” in Albany to see the impact drugs can have on you. But Houston believes more need to be done.

“We have a school safety seminar every year that parents are welcome to come to. And we specifically address safety issues to get community feedback and move forward,” Miller said.

School officials are taking this situation seriously as Miller describes vaping as too accessible to the kids. The next step would be putting a plan in action to add measures like increased supervision.

