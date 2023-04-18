Ga. secretary of state visits Berrien Co., speaks on voting integrity

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was in South Georgia on Tuesday. He answered questions about former President Donald Trump and election integrity. WALB News 10 spoke with Raffensperger about getting some answers to the ongoing investigation.

WALB also asked Raffensperger if he knows where the investigation stands with Coffee County election integrity issues. He said he couldn’t answer that question. But he did address future election integrity.

“I think the point that the governor was making and what I was making with the rotary group today, was the American people are aspirational forward-looking people. So you need to have a message for the next election that is looking forward where you want to take the state and the country,” Raffensperger said.

Surveillance video from January 7, 2021, shows a group of Trump supporters tampering with voting machines in the Coffee County Elections Office. He said that the investigation is out of his hands, but he says he is working to improve voting machines.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke out about voter integrity after the 2020 elections. This comes after the attempted tampering of election results in Coffee County towards former President Donald Trump. (Source: WALB)

“That’s why we are going to have new battery packs for about 40%, and next year we need to get the other $2 million funded. Because those new battery packs they have longer life but weigh 30 pounds really just help the elections officials,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger has been answering Georgia election integrity issues since the 2020 election. But he’s trying now to focus on a more positive message – like why families should choose Georgia as a home.

“My vision is to make sure that it’s a great place to raise your family and build your business. The number one place that we can do that is really with small business owners,” Raffensperger Secretary of State.

Raffensperger was in Nashville to speak to the Rotary Club, and he made a point to reference the group’s moral code.

“I think if people in Washington, D.C. really followed the rotary four-way test every day, is it the truth will it build beneficial relationships I think that they would get a lot more done for the American people. I know that we do that in the General Assembly here in Georgia,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger won re-election in a landslide in 2022 and hasn’t yet said if he will run for reelection again in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.