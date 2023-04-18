Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts

Vanguard: Median 401(k) balance is $33,472
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - An estimated 24 million 401(k) accounts holding approximately $1.35 trillion in assets are believed to have been forgotten according to Capitalize, an online 401(k) rollover platform.

Each year millions of Americans change jobs, leaving behind an old 401(k) at their old job and picking up a new one at their current employer.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said while you can always roll the money from your previous plan into your new account, you could also just leave that money where it is and let it grow.

Dale added that if your new company doesn’t have a 401(k), you could open a Roth IRA and roll your old account into it.

“So [a Roth IRA] is an individual retirement account that you do not need an employer to have that type of retirement account,” Dale said.

If you are considering opening a Roth IRA or keeping multiple retirement accounts, Dale said to consider the fees for the plans.

“You’ve got to just make sure if you’ve got multiple retirement accounts that you are taking care of everything and that you’re keeping things like your beneficiaries up to date, contact information up to date as well,” Dale said.

Dale recommended contacting a financial advisory if you feel you need help deciding which option is best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The traffic accident was on Highway 280 West near Rockhill.
Car crash injures 7 in Sumter Co.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GBI: Man charged with murder in connection to Dawson shooting death
Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany
Police say they verified that the victim was shot in the left arm and left side of his back.
Report: Albany man injured during drive-by shooting
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.
Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home

Latest News

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: NYC parking garage partially collapses
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
Tavares Roshawn Sanders, 21, was found dead on a dirt road near Exit 2 in Lake Park on April...
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving 2022 homicide
FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to...
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement.
Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address bonds out after surrendering