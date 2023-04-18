Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. Library System to get bookmobile

The mobile library will help the library system with outreach opportunities
The Dougherty County Library System will soon have a mobile library system.
The Dougherty County Library System will soon have a mobile library system.(WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners secured a new system to accommodate avid readers.

A bookmobile for the Dougherty County Library System to participate in volunteer initiatives will hit the road soon.

This new system will give residents access to a library card, the ability to check and return library materials, use computers and printers, and more.

County leaders said this alternative choice of granting residents who face factors of transportation or don’t have access to a library within living distance will find this asset valuable.

“The library is excited about the many opportunities we’ll have to serve the citizens of Dougherty County with the bookmobile,” said Gail Evans, Dougherty County Library System director.

It may take up to 18 months before the bookmobile is delivered to Dougherty County, but county leaders said the anticipation is exciting for library officials.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GBI: Man charged with murder in connection to Dawson shooting death
The traffic accident was on Highway 280 West near Rockhill.
Car crash injures 7 in Sumter Co.
Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany
Police say they verified that the victim was shot in the left arm and left side of his back.
Report: Albany man injured during drive-by shooting
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.
Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home

Latest News

File Photo: In 2018, Bernard Brock was convicted of murder by a trial jury after 30 minutes of...
Conviction upheld in Atkinson Co. brutal murder case
File Photo: Brandon Williams was convicted in 2017 for the February 2016 shooting death of...
Murder conviction upheld in Feb. 2016 shooting death
WALB
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017, 2018 SWGA convictions
Some solutions the school system is considering are adding metal detectors and increased...
Lee Co. mom of 12-year-old drug-laced vape victim speaks out; school system brainstorms preventions