Dougherty Co. Library System to get bookmobile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners secured a new system to accommodate avid readers.

A bookmobile for the Dougherty County Library System to participate in volunteer initiatives will hit the road soon.

This new system will give residents access to a library card, the ability to check and return library materials, use computers and printers, and more.

County leaders said this alternative choice of granting residents who face factors of transportation or don’t have access to a library within living distance will find this asset valuable.

“The library is excited about the many opportunities we’ll have to serve the citizens of Dougherty County with the bookmobile,” said Gail Evans, Dougherty County Library System director.

It may take up to 18 months before the bookmobile is delivered to Dougherty County, but county leaders said the anticipation is exciting for library officials.

