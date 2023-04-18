Cordele Native makes a name for himself NAIA

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - “Never heard about track, never heard about the Olympics or anything,” said Keishon Franklin.

Keishon Franklin got what some would consider a late start to his athletic career. The Cordele native began running track his senior year of high school and has defied all the odds. Franklin earned an athletic scholarship to Truett McConnell University. After transferring twice he found his home at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

“It makes you makes you believe that God makes anything possible. I never thought that four years ago when I started running track I’d be doing the things I’m doing here at this school.

Since becoming a Southeastern Fire, Franklin has let his flame shine bright.

During the indoor track season Franklin helped his team win the NAIA Indoor National Championship. He ran second leg of the 4x4 team that solidified the championship trophy.

That’s not all, Franklin has really made a name for himself in the 400 meter dash. He started the season running a 49.4, but with lots of discipline and hard work he’s decreased his time 3 second setting a school record with a time 46.23 seconds.

“Years ago I had those goals right. But you know I went to two different schools and things didn’t go as planned despite the training and the faith I had. I just came here with no expectations at all. I was just like do my best and whatever happens happens. God’s been showing me that I can do those things I set out to do so many years ago. He’s just been amazing me.

The star is now the number one 400 meter runner in the NAIA. He attributes much of his success to his faith and his positive mindset.

“I think it’s my mentality of no limits. When I started learned the game of track and started learned that people put limits on themselves and say you can probably go 49 but it’s hard to go 48. You’ll probably never touch 48. Probably never touch 47. I always thought no limits. I never placed a limit on myself.”

Franklin’s no limit attitude has helped him earn the opportunity to run in the 2023 FISU World University Games. Select collegiate athletes are selected to travel to China and compete against athletes from all over the world. Franklin is extremely close to punching the ticket to China, but he could use the support of South Georgia.

“Donate, donate to my go fund me. I’m trying to raise about $3,500 to $4,000 to cover all the expenses to get me there and back.”

The World Games will take place this summer… He’s less than $1000 away from reaching his goal. To donate you can visit the website the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-keishon-run-in-tokyo-university-world-games

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.