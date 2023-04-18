Ask the Expert
Conviction upheld in Atkinson Co. brutal murder case

File Photo: In 2018, Bernard Brock was convicted of murder by a trial jury after 30 minutes of deliberation. Brock was found guilty of multiple charges, including malice murder and felony murder, in connection to the death of Marlene Murray.(Atkinson Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia upheld an Atkinson County jury’s conviction in connection to the 2015 brutal murder of a 63-year-old woman.

In 2018, Bernard Brock was convicted of murder by a trial jury after 30 minutes of deliberation. Brock was found guilty of multiple charges, including malice murder and felony murder, in connection to the death of Marlene Murray.

In his appeal, Brock claimed that “the trial court abused its discretion” by admitting evidence that showed that in June 2014, he had beaten his girlfriend and co-defendant Ansley Minkema.

Brock also claimed the state made a mistake in not reversing its earlier ruling and striking Minkema’s testimony as it “did not match the State’s pretrial proffer.”

The Georgia Supreme Court stated that even if the court made an error in admitting or striking Minkema’s testimony, it was harmless.

“We conclude that even if the trial court erred in admitting or failing to strike Minkema’s testimony regarding the June 2014 assault, the error was harmless,” the court documents state.

Read the full court opinion here.

