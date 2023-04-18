Albany State secures $80K Home Depot grant for 3rd consecutive year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University competed in the 2023 Retool Your School competition and was given an $80,000 grant for the third year in a row.

The Campus Involvement Grant was categorized into three groups based on the school population. The top 10 schools with the most votes were able to receive funds varying from $40,000 to $150,000.

“Thank you to the ‘Ramily’ and all who voted for ASU in the Home Depot Retool Your School Challenge. The continuous support of our community allows us to enhance our campus aesthetics while building an environment where students can create a community. The investment from this grant will add to the sustainability of ASU and further our institutional mission of cultivating an environment of excellence,” Albany State University President, Marion Ross Fedrick said.

The grant has gone towards the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre to receive lighting, additional shading and landscaping.

“The Home Depot’s commitment to HBCUs goes deeper than just financial support,” Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for ASU, said. “We recognize that HBCUs are fundamental to academic success and professional development in both the communities they serve and our nation as a whole. We’re committed to preserving that incredible history and seeing that it continues to grow.”

The Home Depot has invested more than $9.25 million to improve HBCU campuses, according to a release.

For more information regarding retooling your school funded by Home Depot, click here,

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.